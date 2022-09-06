'Results Pending, Readmission Barred: MANUU's Unfair Action Against Our Protest'

Our university, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), in Hyderabad, has withheld the results of 40 students, due to which many of us have found it difficult to take admissions and get jobs.

To protest is our democratic right. We protested against the mess fee hike and if we closed the campus gates, does this give them the right to play with our careers?

The university also knows that students coming to study here come from humble backgrounds and they are not very financially sound.