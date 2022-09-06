'Results Pending, Readmission Barred: MANUU's Unfair Action Against Our Protest'

Students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in Hyderabad protesting.
(Image courtesy: Altered by The Quint)
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
Our university, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), in Hyderabad, has withheld the results of 40 students, due to which many of us have found it difficult to take admissions and get jobs.
To protest is our democratic right. We protested against the mess fee hike and if we closed the campus gates, does this give them the right to play with our careers?
The university also knows that students coming to study here come from humble backgrounds and they are not very financially sound.
Students staged a protest on 6 and 7 June.
Since we couldn't afford the mess bill, we staged a protest on 6 and 7 June during which the university gate was closed, which might have created problems for the staff members' entry and exit.
We had ended the protest on the assurance that university would look into the issue. Contrary to what we expected, the university formed a fact-finding committee and found 40 students guilty of the protest that happened in June and we were issued notices with punishments.
Students protested against the mess fee hike for the month of May
Notice issued to a student at MANUU
As many as 20 students have been prohibited from contesting any student union elections in future, out of which 10 have been barred from taking re-admission at the university for three years.
Such harsh punishments? What is our fault? We were only protesting against the mess bill. The university is playing with our careers.
(The Quint has reached out to Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad, on the issue. Their response is awaited. Story would be updated once the response is received.)
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)