'Why Were B.Com Students From DU's School of Open Learning Given Zero in Exams?'

BCom students from the School of Open Learning protest against Delhi University.
On 30 August, several B.Com and B.Com (Hons) students of Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL) staged a protest against the university, demanding a fair evaluation, after many of them received a 'zero' in their exams.
Several other students were marked absent in the exams, even though they appeared for them, the results for which were declared on 21 August. This has come as a surprise for the students.
Being a DU student myself, I spoke to some of the protesters to understand their issues.
Keshav, another third-year BCom student, wasn't happy with his result either.
What DU needs to take note of is that most of the students studying at SOL come from humble backgrounds and don't have a very strong financial backing. For many of them, paying Rs 1,000 for re-evaluation is also a big ask.
"People from the examination control are asking us to speak to the SOL authority, saying that their job is to conduct the exams and distribute marksheets. They say that if we have a problem, we need to speak to SOL. They are just explaining their rules," added Pushpendra.
The irregularities and negligence by the university are coming in the way of the futures and careers of several students. Since these are final year students, all of them had plans to take further admissions or to look for jobs, but sadly due to the results, these plans have derailed.
"I am also a student of CA. I have cleared my second-year exam and for the third year, I need the degree of the BCom programme and only then would I be able to clear third year. Because of the results they have given, I am unable to clear my third year," added Keshav.
"They are saying that they will give the results of the re-evaluation in 3-4 months, which will be of no help to us by then. The results should come in 10-15 days so that it helps us to take admission in masters' programmes which are going to be closed by 25 September. If they declare the results considering all these things, then it's great, otherwise, we will intensify our protest," says Keshav.
(The Quint has reached out to the School of Open Learning, Delhi University. The calls have gone unanswered. We will try to get in touch with them via other channels. The story will be updated once a response is received.)
