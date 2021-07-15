'With Pakistani Passport I Was Denied Vaccine, Got Jabbed on Second Try'

I am Sahar Qaiser. After my marriage to an Indian national, we started living in Kolkata. It has been seven years since. I have a Pakistani passport and I can only get Indian documents after I complete the necessary formalities of staying in India on a long term visa, ie, for 8-10 years.

Because there are no such rules that bar foreign nationals from getting a vaccine in India, I registered myself on CoWIN and added my passport details. I booked a slot at Medica Superspeciality Hospital for 9 July for the Sputnik V vaccine.

On the day of my appointment, I reached well before time with my husband and completed all formalities. However, after an hour of waiting, I was denied the shot on the basis of not being able to get clearance from Swasthya Bhavan (health department) and not having an Indian ID proof like Aadhaar or PAN Card.