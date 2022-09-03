'Pakistan Is Inundated, It Needs help! We're Trying To Do as Much as We Can'

A third of Pakistan is reeling under the worst floods in its recent history.
(Image altered by The Quint/Namita Chauhan)
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia
"Our houses have been destroyed. Our food grains have all been ruined. We were neither able to save our food grains nor our cattle," says an old man who was rescued by Abdur Rehman in Pakistan's Punjab province.
A third of Pakistan is reeling under the worst flood it has seen in its recent history. Over 1,200 people have lost their lives and another 33 million people have been affected.
Torrential rains triggering the overflow of Indus river have washed away thousands of houses. Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan are the worst affected provinces.
Many individuals and NGOs like Al Khidmat Foundation have come forward to try and help the victims of the flood.
An elderly man being rescued in Pakistan's Punjab.
Hilly areas of Balochistan have also been badly affected where several houses were destroyed by the flood.
Incessant rains and swollen Indus river has created havoc in the country
Only 45 minutes drive from the main city of Muslim Bagh, and there was no mobile network in the village and conditions of the houses were telling a story of destruction.
Houses in Balochistan have been destroyed by floods
"The village is at an altitude around 6,000-7,000 feet. We were already feeling cold in the weather so when winter arrives, it would be chilling. We are requesting the government and our friends to help us so that we can help these victims. We are doing whatever we can. These people are strong, god willing, they would be able to start their lives all over again," Dr Mangat said.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
