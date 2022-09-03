'Pakistan Is Inundated, It Needs help! We're Trying To Do as Much as We Can'

"Our houses have been destroyed. Our food grains have all been ruined. We were neither able to save our food grains nor our cattle," says an old man who was rescued by Abdur Rehman in Pakistan's Punjab province.

A third of Pakistan is reeling under the worst flood it has seen in its recent history. Over 1,200 people have lost their lives and another 33 million people have been affected.

Torrential rains triggering the overflow of Indus river have washed away thousands of houses. Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan are the worst affected provinces.

Many individuals and NGOs like Al Khidmat Foundation have come forward to try and help the victims of the flood.