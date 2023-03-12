Saints & Sinners: The Dichotomy Of What Qualifies As Sage In Human Society

In the latest version of Sanatana Dharma, one can become a self-proclaimed saint. Just gather some disciples and followers and take a certificate of your being a saint from a 'bigger saint', add an esoteric title before your name, or just rechristen yourself with a spiritual-sounding one and lo! You are a saint!

Many sanatanis forget that Swami Vivekanand, one of the greatest exponents of Vedanta often used to mock miracles and considered them a waste of energy and time.

I wonder if one really understood the meaning of the Upanishads and the Gita, could one accept another mortal as a saint. How the so-called babas, saints, and gurus fleece the gullible and hijack their ability to think for themselves, is a question that keeps haunting one’s mind.

But in Christianity, sainthood is a huge affair. It is considered a great achievement. For years discussions are held, witnesses gathered and then it is decided, at the highest level of the religious structure whether such-and-such man or woman deserves the title of saint. This long-term ritual can take years to complete.