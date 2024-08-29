My Report Impact: 'Finally Got Keys to My Noida Flat After 2 Years of Struggle'

'I realised today that just like in our films, everything in our lives turns out fine in the end. And if it isn't fine, then it's not the end yet. 'Picture abhi baaki hai, mere dost (the story isn't over yet, my friend),' as Om Kapoor (played by Shah Rukh Khan) said in Om Shanti Om as he delivered a speech for receiving an award.

As I received the keys to my own flat at Grand Omaxe Society in Noida Sector 93-B, I felt no less than winning an award — an award for 2 years and 8 months of relentless hard work.