'We Broke SIPs, Sold Gold For Our Dream Home. All We Got Was Years of Waiting'

Everyone dreams of owning a house to live a stress-free life. But my dream has remained just a dream despite booking my wife and myself a flat at Mahagun Montagge residential project in Ghaziabad's Crossings Republik.

Until 2016-17, I ran a carton-box business, which had to be shut down. We always lived in a rented room, but as we grew older, I wanted us to own a flat. So, I borrowed money from my friends and family, used my savings, and booked a flat in Mahagun Montagge in 2017.

They had promised to deliver the flat by March 2022. It's been almost 10 years since I booked the flat, and it still hasn't been completed.

I have already made 90 percent of the payment for the flat, but even in 2026, there is no sign of delivery.