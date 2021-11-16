It's Been More Than Nine Months, Our KPSC Results Are Still Not Released

Delay in results by Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).
I gave my Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) mains examination in February this year, and this was my first attempt. I gave my best and was hopeful to get good results.
I have made innumerable sacrifices for these examinations and so has my family. My mother and elder sister have worked hard to support my study expenses. They worked with the hope that I will clear my examinations soon and our miseries will be vanished.
It's not just my story. Lakhs of other aspirants are going through the same as they do not have the resources to sit and just wait for months for the results.
The KPSC is a constitutional body and entrusted with the responsibility of working for the welfare of the aspirants. However, in reality it has failed miserably to uphold what it preaches to be.
In fact, the KPSC has a history of irregularities, be it in the announcement of new notifications, delaying results for years, malpractices in examination process, or indulging in corruption.
I spoke to a few other aspirants like me to know what problems they faced due to the delay in the results.
The aspirants expressed their unhappiness with the delay, the KPSC's laggard working style, anxieties faced, family, and societal pressures, fear of crossing age limit, losing faith, lack of proper communication between the aspirants and KPSC, and lack of transparency.
In other words, it's a complete mockery of our hard work and sacrifices made towards this examination. This unapologetic conduct of the KPSC has quadrupled the anxiety and anguish among lakhs of aspirants like me.
The KAS mains examination was held from 13 to16 February this year. We are in November, it's been almost nine months.
When we contacted the secretary of the KPSC on WhatsApp and other channels, they refused to have a word with us or discuss anything related to the results.
Considering this kind of enthusiasm by the KPSC, we all thought that the final results would be given within six months. But it wasn't the case; the KPSC has delayed the results for months and months.
I am one such aspirant who has spent years studying for this examination. I hope that the KPSC will try to understand how unjust and mentally draining it is for us to keep waiting for months.
