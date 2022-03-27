I'm An Indian, Yet I was Denied a Room in Delhi Hotel Despite Having Valid IDs

A Kashmiri man was denied entry in a hotel in New Delhi.
(Image courtesy: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
Video Producer: Varsha Rani
Video Editor: Deepti Ramdas
I was in Jahangiri, New Delhi, on 22 March for some work and had booked a room for myself in Hotel Pleasant Inn.
I told her that I will not leave if she doesn’t give me a valid reason for denying me a hotel room and after that, she called her boss or the owner of the hotel. After talking to him, she said that the police has asked them not to allow any residents from J&K.
The receptionist said that the police gave this direction but that’s an excuse because if the police had done something like this, then they would have issued an advisory. And if the police had released such an advisory, how did I get a hotel in the same locality on the same day?
The Quint reached out to the owner of Pleasant Inn Hotel for their response on the same.
Whereas, the woman on the front desk claims that nothing like this ever happened.
They are saying that I was arguing, I was hardly there at the reception for 10 mins. There were CCTV cameras in the hotel. If they are saying that I was arguing, they can show the footage.
Apart from all of that, I don’t want any publicity and I don’t have any personal grudge against the receptionist. In fact, I feel bad for her because she is just an employee there and the owner must have asked her to do this. So, I feel very sorry for her.
If in our own country, a citizen is being harassed like this then we need to stop and ponder over where the country is heading.
(My Report are branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)