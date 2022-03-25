I'm Still Waiting for Compensation After I Lost My Doctor Husband to COVID-19

Dr Shekhar Dutta Jha with his family.
Many doctors died during the first wave of COVID-19. One such COVID warrior was my husband, Dr Shekhar Dutta Jha, who lost his life at the age of 46.
I remember that in 2020, when COVID-19 was at its peak and there was a lockdown in the country, the doctors were not allowed to take any leaves. All the doctors were supposed to be on duty.
One day, he came back home after his duty and told us that he wasn’t feeling well. As soon as he said this, we got him tested and he tested positive for COVID-19.
After his death, our struggle with grief and finances started. The government said they would provide us with compensation but nothing has happened yet. The only thing we have received from them are false promises.
My husband did not even receive the COVID warrior award that the Deputy Commissioner of Jharkhand had promised me over call.
The compensation that the prime minister had announced, we never received it. All these things were said on paper and they somehow got lost there.
At least acknowledge and appreciate the devotion they had put into their work. Because that was the worst situation the country had faced. I want my voice to reach each and everyone, the doctors who supported me, stood by my side, and I want to ask the government to at least recognise the people who devoted their lives for you all.
The Quint reached out to the Health Ministry and the Depty Commissoner of Dhanbad but there has been no response. As soon as we receive a response, the story would be updated.
