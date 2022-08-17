'E-Autos Have Hit Delhi Roads: I Met Drivers Who Shared the Pros & Cons'

The Aam Aadmi Party government is promoting electric autos in Delhi in order to reduce carbon footprint.
(Image altered by The Quint/Namita Chauhan)
Amongst the several steps taken by the Delhi government to curb pollution in the national capital region, the push for electric vehicles is one of the significant moves. The Kejriwal government is promoting electric autos in the city.
I spoke to some of these auto drivers to understand the pros and cons of the move for them.
In South Delhi's Kalkaji locality, I met Ajay Veer Singh, who has been driving an autorickshaw for around 25 years. Now, he has switched to an electric auto.
An electric auto charging point at a bus stop in South Delhi's Kalkaji locality.
Hari Shankar Prasad, another electric auto driver, was seemingly happy about his experience with the electric vehicle.
Hari Shankar Prasad with his newly bought electric autorickshaw.
However, these drivers complain about the availability of charging points and the time taken to charge the electric auto.
"The downside is that it takes three hours to charge. If that could be done in 15-30 minutes, then it would be great. Earnings for these three hours take a hit," says Ved Prakash, another electric auto driver.
The switch from conventional CNG auto to an electric doesn't seem to be an easy process as those driving the CNG have their own concerns.
Brajesh Kumar, a CNG auto driver, whom I met in South Delhi, said he would like to switch but does not have the money for it.
Ajay Veer Singh charging his electric auto.
Noor Alam, who's driving CNG-powered rickshaws, is hesitant to switch from CNG to electric.
Ved Prakash, an electric auto driver, hopes the government will continue to support them with free charging points.
The dismal number of electric autos in the city shows that the drivers are unsure of the switch even though they believe that the electric vehicle is an environment-friendly option as the cost involved in the switch will play a key role.
"Till the time the charging facility is free, it's great. When charges come into effect, we will see how good or bad it is," added Ved Prakash, an electric auto driver.
Going forward, it is very important to take steps in order to reduce the rising pollution in the national capital in which the use of electric vehicles seems to be a step in the right direction. But in taking the step, the government needs to make sure that they are sustainable and that all stakeholders are taken care of.
