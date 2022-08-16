'Why No Jobs Despite Studying for Years?' We, PAU Students, Ask Punjab Govt

Students protesting in Ludhiana outside PAU campus.
We, the students of Punjab Agricultural University, have been staging protests for the last 15 days as the vacant posts in the state's agriculture and horticulture departments have not been filled yet.
The state government has failed to provide employment to educated youngsters like us.
Our concern is genuine, and we are in dire need of jobs. This has caused a lot of frustration in our lives. We have done BSc and MSc, and many students are now doing their PhD. It's as though we do not have any goals now. Our frustration has reached its peak.
To mark our protest, we sold vegetables and polished shoes outside our university to show how unemployment will affect us in the future and we will be forced to take up odd jobs.
Students like me are suffering due to the government's delay in allotting jobs to graduates. I spoke to my friends and batchmates about the problems they have to go through due to this delay.
Jasneer Kaur Sandhu, a second-year PhD student, said, "I did my BSc four years ago, and then I did my MSc. It’s been eight years and I still don’t have a job. We are doing our PhDs but still are very unsure about getting a job because there are no vacant posts for us. It just feels like all our hard work is aimless."
The delay in the allotment has left us without any hopes and aims. We have started feeling that our hard work all these years is going in vain now.
"What is the point of us studying for 10-11 years when we just have to sit at home with our degrees? We have spent lakhs on our education, and we are still unemployed. This is mentally exhausting for us," Sandhu added.
We are requesting the government to take up this matter seriously. Punjab’s economy is dependent on agriculture, and to save Punjab, the recruitment for these vacant posts should be conducted as soon as possible.
