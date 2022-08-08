'With No Increase in Our Stipend, We Cannot Afford IIT Bombay's Fee Hike'

Major fee hike at IIT Bombay has added to the problems of students.
Illustration: (Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
Producer: Varsha Rani
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
I am a student at IIT Bombay and we are protesting against the hike in fees for MTech and PhD courses at our institute.
They are justifying the fee hike by citing issues like inflation and the increase in campus expenditure, disregarding the fact that we, students, also have to cope with inflation.
This is not just a story of a single student, many students have to financially support their families and the fee hike has added to their problems.
The stipend that we, the students, get is a meagre amount and given the situation of the fee hike, the amount of money we will get in hand will be half our stipend.
A lot of students do not receive a regular stipend. Many are yet to recover from the financial distress mounted on them by the pandemic and this sudden fee hike has dealt them a cruel blow.
When we, students, spoke with our professors and the administration regarding the fee hike, we were repeatedly told that the funds that come from the government to the IITs have decreased and they have been asked to generate funds internally.
The Quint has reached out to IIT Bombay, their response is awaited.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint enquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)