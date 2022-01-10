Like Me, Many Doctors Have Tested COVID Positive; There Is a Workforce Crisis

In the first wave, there was a shortage of PPE kits; in the second wave, there was a shortage of oxygen; and in the third wave, there is a shortage of doctors.

I am a resident doctor at New Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. On 5 January, I tested positive for COVID-19 again. I am currently under home isolation. I want to emphasize that the situation is extremely serious because every third doctor is either COVID-19 positive or is waiting for their results to come.