Omicron Worry: Expedite NEET-PG Counselling, We Need More Doctors To Serve

One of my friends who works at the Government Medical College, Nagpur, told me that his working hours have stretched out for so long that he now sleeps in the ward room itself.

I am apprehensive that our healthcare system might collapse in such a scenario as we are lacking the extra working hands that's required in such critical situation.

Usually, in hospitals there are three batches of junior residents who are working, but because of the delay and postponement of NEET-PG 2021 counselling, for the past one year, there are only two batches who are currently working and the seats for an entire batch are vacant.

From January onwards, third-year PG residents are going to give their exams and would be preparing for that and the strength would further reduced to only one-third. For an example, if there were a 100 doctors working it will be reduced to only 33.