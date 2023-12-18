'A Bus Accident Left Me Bedridden, I'm Seeking Help to Stand on My Feet Again'

When the accident happened, she was with her mother. Passersby helped them book the ambulance. Chandni was taken to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Punjabi Bagh, where she was kept in the ICU for a month before getting discharged in February 2023.

While getting discharged, the hospital wrote in the discharge summary, "The patient is being discharged under stable condition. To review in OPD for dressing."

As per the family, they kept visiting the hospital for the dressings for a few weeks, but Chandni's medical condition never improved.