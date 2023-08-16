'How My Dash Cam Helped Police Catch Two Men on Bike Harassing Us in Our Car'

Imagine you are travelling with your family, and two men surround your car, verbally abuse you, and pelt stones at your car. What would you do in such a situation?

On 5 August, I was returning home from a family function in Bengaluru. Around 5:30 pm, I noticed through the rearview mirror that two individuals were chasing us (on a bike). They eventually overtook us and parked their two-wheeler in front of our car.