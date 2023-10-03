Open Drains, Foul Smell And Filth Greet Delhi's Shaheen Bagh Residents

Locals say that nobody cares about them and listens to their issues. So, I decided to speak to the Municipal Councilor, Ariba Khan, on the subject.

Speaking to me on call, Ariba told me the reason behind these open drains, "In February this year, just after winning the elections, we got the sewage chambers repaired. Heavy goods vehicles pass through the road at night and break these sewage chambers."

As per Ariba, sewage comes under the Delhi Jal Board, which the Delhi Government manages, so the work required to maintain the drain is beyond her scope.