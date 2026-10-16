The Ghost of Emergency: How the SIR Agitation Revives 1975 Without Repeating It

The situation in Delhi on 10 October 2026 has invoked comparison by observers and political commentators to an ‘undeclared’ emergency, given the sheer extent of state measures deployed to prevent these are concerned. Preventive measures against demonstrations are inbuilt in the statutory framework governing police powers.

In India, emergency powers of the executive can be traced to the provisions of the Constitution. It is explicitly provided under Article 352 which gives the President powers to impose a national emergency, during which fundamental rights, except Articles 20 and 21, can be suspended. They also implicitly govern the operation of certain forms of restrictions such as those on the exercise of fundamental rights under Article 19.

Powers to make laws for preventive detention, which are governed by Article 22 of the Constitution, and that have conferred legitimacy to preventive detention legislations passed in ‘conflict’ regions or that were extensively deployed during the National Emergency, are also construed as an exception to the norm.

While ‘reasonableness’ governs the scope of operation of these executive powers, the extent, duration and impact of such measures often confront their legitimacy.