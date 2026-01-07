'Senior Citizens, Like Me, Deserve Safer Streets as Mumbai Heads to Civic Polls'

advertisement
With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) going into elections, issues affecting senior citizens, such as unsafe footpaths, poor road conditions, and the lack of pedestrian safety must be made central to the civic agenda.
I am a 73-year-old senior citizen residing on DK Sandhu Marg in Chembur’s M-East ward. For elderly residents like me, daily life has become increasingly difficult due to persistent civic neglect that directly affects our mobility, health, and sense of safety.
Broken and uneven footpaths in my area pose serious risks to senior citizens. In several places, footpaths are damaged, uneven, or simply unusable.
In August 2025, the BMC had promised that all roads would be pothole-free before the Ganeshotsav. But even today, many potholes remain. For senior citizens, a simple walk can result in a fall and serious injury.
Encroachments have further reduced walkable space. A popular supermarket on DK Sandhu Street, tea stalls, and food vendors have taken over large portions of the footpath, causing congestion and making it difficult for residents to safely make their daily grocery runs.
Several gutters remain uncovered in my locality, posing grave danger, especially to children and senior citizens.
The problem is compounded by frequent road blockages caused by heavy vehicles. With multiple redevelopment projects underway near 7th Cross Road, trucks carrying cement, bricks, sand, and other construction materials routinely block narrow roads.
There have been instances when I have had to stand for nearly half an hour waiting for these vehicles to pass before I could cross the road. With arthritic knees, such prolonged standing is painful and exhausting, and it places senior citizens at heightened risk.
As a result of prolonged exposure to dust, I have developed respiratory problems. I am being treated for blocked airways due to dust exposure. Wearing a mask provides limited relief, and I cannot remain confined indoors all the time.
As Mumbai prepares for civic elections, these everyday struggles of senior citizens must not be overlooked. Development and redevelopment cannot come at the cost of basic safety, health, and dignity.
I urge the BMC to address unsafe footpaths, potholes, encroachments, open gutters, unchecked heavy vehicle movement, and lax enforcement of dust and noise pollution norms so that senior citizens can live with dignity in a city they have spent a lifetime building.
(The author is a retired English professor at SK Somaiya College, Mumbai.)
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)