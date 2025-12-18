Who Will Speak for the Marathi Manoos? Inside Mumbai’s High-Stakes BMC Election

Seat-sharing talks between both alliances, meanwhile, have already seen their share of speed breakers. In the Mahayuti camp, Ajit Pawar's NCP is likely to not be a part of the alliance with the BJP putting its foot down on not wanting to partner with the party owing to the Mumbai unit being led by Nawab Malik, who has money-laundering charges against him. As per reports, while the Shiv Sena and the BJP have still not reached middle ground on number of seats both parties will contest, a pact is likely soon.

Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, meanwhile, has not yet officially announced the alliance with the MNS, but is expected to do so on the day nominations are filed, 23 December.

Desai said there was a lot riding on the election as losing would be devastating for the Thackeray brothers.

"After the Assembly elections, MVA has not been that aggressive and the Thackeray brothers have also not held many joint public rallies," he said. "They have a narrative of the BJP wanting to sell Mumbai and Adani taking over and also Marathis vs so-called 'outsiders', but now it depends on how well they can sell it. It is possible thay if they lose, many corporators will switch sides."

Desai said that Mahayuti has an edge right now as the BJP had preparing for two years for the election, and had inaugurated a bunch of projects days before it was announced.