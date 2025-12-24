As Uddhav, Raj Thackeray Unite for BMC Elections, BJP Shifts Strategies

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), and Raj Thackeray, president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), are set to announce their alliance for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled for 15 January 2026. This alliance comes after nearly two decades of rivalry between the two cousins, marking a significant shift in Mumbai's political landscape.
As the announcement approaches, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is recalibrating its electoral strategy in response to the Thackeray alliance. According to Indian Express, BJP insiders have acknowledged that the Thackeray reunion could energize the Marathi vote bank, which constitutes a significant portion of Mumbai's electorate.
The Thackeray cousins' alliance is expected to consolidate the Marathi-speaking voter base, which is crucial for the BMC elections. The Hindustan Times reported that the BJP is concerned about losing ground to this newly formed coalition, especially given the historical significance of the Thackeray name in Maharashtra politics.
In the lead-up to the elections, the BJP has been forced to reassess its alliances, particularly with the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena. The report noted that the BJP is negotiating seat-sharing arrangements with Shinde's faction, which has gained several former Sena corporators.
Political analysts suggest that the Thackeray alliance could significantly alter the dynamics of the BMC elections. The publication said that the combined vote share of the Sena (UBT) and MNS could pose a formidable challenge to the BJP, especially in wards where Marathi voters are predominant.
Despite the potential for a strong showing, the alliance is not without its challenges. The news report indicated that there are ongoing negotiations regarding seat-sharing, with both parties needing to navigate their historical grievances and differing political strategies.
“This alliance is not a meeting of minds but a reflection of deep differences,” a BJP spokesperson told HT, emphasizing the complexities of the Thackeray partnership.
As the election date approaches, the Thackeray cousins are expected to leverage their familial ties and shared political history to appeal to voters. The publication further reported that their campaign will likely focus on issues pertinent to the Marathi community, aiming to unify voters who may have been divided in previous elections.
In contrast, the BJP is strategizing to maintain its foothold among Marathi voters while also appealing to other demographics, including Hindi-speaking and Gujarati communities. The report added that the party is considering promises such as appointing a Marathi mayor if they win the elections, aiming to counter the Thackeray alliance's appeal.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.