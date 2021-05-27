‘Used Insta, Tinder to Connect Blood Donors & Patients in Chennai’

As the second wave of COVID ravaged the country, there was a growing need for blood donors in my hometown, Chennai. I have been using Instagram to talk about health and wellness, and in April, a lot of people reached out to me to amplify their requests for oxygen, hospital beds, and blood. I realised that along with the former, the latter was in shortage too.

I started asking around and tried to find donors that I knew and was connecting them to patients. Unfortunately, several blood banks reported shortages. Given the number of requests, I thought it was best to connect donors with patients directly. My friends offered to help, and this is how we started Blood Donor Connect.