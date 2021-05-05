COVID-Affected Students Burdened With Papers, I Decided to Help

News of the pandemic wreaking havoc across the country yet again is terrible. Everybody is struggling with COVID-19.

I was just at home and I really wanted to help the people affected by any means I could, even if it was in a small way.

I decided to buy groceries and deliver them to the doorstep of families affected by COVID. But my parents did not let me do that as they feared I myself might contract the virus.

It occurred to me that I can help the students by helping them with the research for their assignments without stepping out of my house. As I am a law student, I thought I can help students from the same field.