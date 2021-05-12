‘Don’t Worry, COVID +ve Dog Parents, We’ll Look After Your Pets’

Video Producer: Saradha Natarajan
Video Editor: Shubham Khurana
We started Pet Home Boarding about six years ago in Delhi. My husband, Arun, and I, were boarding one dog at a time in our apartment. Slowly, we developed and we started boarding multiple pets at once because of our love towards dogs.
As the number of COVID cases increased in the city, we understood that the pet owners were unable to take care of their dogs as they were infected and were in panic. We decided to board those pets whose family were affected by COVID.
Though we started in an apartment, we now have rented a three-acre farm with a swimming pool for boarding purpose as we wish to give a neighbour-free experience to the dogs that are boarded with us. We do not follow kennel system. So, we require a lot of space for the dogs to run around and play.
The price for the boarding differs based on the size of the dogs and the duration they are boarded with us.
Before moving to this pet resort, Arun and I used to take care of 35 dogs at once because it was a closed apartment space. But right now we have four helpers with us to take care of the place and the dogs because it is a three-acre farmhouse and it is impossible for us to manage alone. As we have a huge space and help, we have even hosted 66 dogs at once.
Before the pandemic, we used to go and pick up the pets ourselves. But with lockdown restrictions, it is difficult for us to get the pets from the owner’s house. We request policemen and get help from our clients to drop their pets at Pet Home Boarding.
In case of the families, affected by COVID, we directly go to the pet owner’s house and some one from the family who has tested negative, generally brings the dog down. But in worst case scenario, when the whole family is affected, the owners just open the doors and we pick their dogs from outside.
A lot of times, be it during COVID or not, even dogs get anxious as they stay away from their owners. They are used to being dependent on their pet parents and they feel insecure as they leave the comfort zone of their house. When a dog is anxious, it takes time to adjust. So, we try to calm the dog by feeding it with its favourites to make sure it gets in the comfort zone. If the dog is happy, it really enjoys its stay here.
We feed the dogs twice a day and it is fresh home-cooked food. Their diet consists of rotis, rice, eggs, chicken and vegetables. In case the pet parents prefer the dog to be fed dry food or any other specific food, it is provided by them.
Taking care of dogs has been our passion and that is what is driving us to make sure that we run this place and take care of all the dogs. We want to tell the families affected with COVID not to worry about their pets as we are here and will do the best to care for them.
Published: 12 May 2021,06:44 PM IST