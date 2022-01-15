'I Survived the Guwahati-Bikaner Train Derailment, Here's What I Saw'

Survivor of Guwahati-Bikaner train derailment recounts his horrific experience.
I was travelling from Jaipur to Cooch Behar. I had a ticket to travel on 12 January by the Guwahati-Bikaner Express, which derailed in North Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on 13 January. I had travelled till Jalpaiguri safely.
After a while, when the train stopped, I recovered my senses and saw that my right hand was broken. Somehow, with extreme pain and difficulty, I got up with the support of my left arm. I came out of the train and started walking on the roof of the train without a clue what to do next.
After a moment, a person came and helped me to get to the nearby hospital. Later, I was transferred to Jalpaiguri hospital.
News channels later informed me that a total of nine passengers had lost their lives, leaving another 36 injured.
My relatives and I are safe now, but I received severe injuries on my right hand.
My hand will be operated upon soon. I am feeling better now and the pain is less. I will hopefully be discharged in a week.
I was really unable to understand how the train got derailed. All I remember is it happened between 3:30-4:00 pm.
