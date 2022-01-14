We Have Offline Classes Despite Students Testing Positive in Bengaluru

Several students of JSSATE in Bengaluru have tested positive for COVID-19.
(Image accessed by The Quint)
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
Illustrator: Deeksha Malhotra
The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading across the country with devastating speed and it hasn’t spared our college either.
On 6 January, 20 students staying at boys hostel of our college, JSS Academy Of Technical Education (JSSATE), tested positive for COVID-19 triggering panic amongst us.
Soon more students were found infected with the virus. Both the government and our college administration seemed concerned by the spread.
Since the state government has allowed engineering colleges to continue with offline classes, our college is carrying on with them for first and second year students.
We are very scared that it is just a matter of time before all of us would be infected with the virus because we see no COVID protocol being followed in the campus.
With so many students around, one can hardly expect social distancing to be followed.
We request the college administration to take a look at the grave situation that has arrived at our college campus and switch to online mode for classes and examinations.
The Quint has reached out to the college administration. Their response is awaited. Story would be updated once we have response(s).
