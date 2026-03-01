More Than Cricket: J&K’s Ranji Title and the Dreams It Validated

Ishtayaq Ahmed, 54, does not wait for the toss. The Srinagar-based cab driver walks upstairs, switches on the television and settles onto the floor with his two daughters and son. Once the first ball is bowled, the room falls silent.

For nearly three decades, cricket has been his constant. Through curfews, shutdowns and prolonged disruptions, match days offered familiarity. International fixtures were followed closely. Domestic tournaments were debated in detail. Players from Mumbai, Delhi and Punjab became household names in Kashmiri homes.

Yet for years, Ishtayaq watched with a lingering question: when would cricketers from Jammu and Kashmir appear on that screen in a way that felt permanent?

This month, that distance narrowed. Jammu & Kashmir have won their maiden Ranji Trophy title, beating eight-time champions Karnataka, in Karnataka. 66 years since their maiden campaign, the region has the crown of India's premier domestic red-ball competition.