Ranji Trophy: Today, Jammu & Kashmir Belongs to Cricket

Kashmir, for the umpteenth time, was deemed to be unsafe for cricket.

In the chaos, something was lost: the thousands who had gathered in good faith, yearning to watch their team play. Gavaskar would later acknowledge that while the players were deeply disappointed, it had been only a handful of men who ruined the experience for the countless fans of the game in the valley. The protestors had not merely disrupted a match. They had taken the sport hostage.

Hostage. A word the valley would come to know well.