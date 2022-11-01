'Why Were We Physically Assaulted, Without Any Evidence by The Assam Police OC?'

Producer: Varsha Rani

Video Editor: Pawan Kumar

I am a tourism entrepreneur from Assam. On 7 October, I along with my other team members were returning after organising a tourist camp at Ziro Music Festival in Arunachal Pradesh. What started as a regular day for us, turned out to be a nightmare for us.

Once back to our hometown, Demow. We were fast asleep, when there was a knock at our door. Men dressed in civilian clothes entered my house and asked me to come to the police station along with my team members.