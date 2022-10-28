'Where are the Fish?' Ask Fishermen of Dying Wular Lake, Struggling to Survive

Fishermen in Kashmir struggle to make ends meet as Wular lake is drying up.
Wular in North Kashmir is the second-largest freshwater lake in Asia. But the lake is slowly dying due to encroachment and pollution.
I am a trout farmer. Trout is a fish that is very healthy and high in protein. There was a time when this fish was found in Wular too. This place is my hometown, and I can see the difference that has come (to the lake) in the last few years.
Abdul Aziz, a fisherman, who has been into this business for over 30 years told me, "Years ago, the lake had depth, but the depth has further reduced because of the pollution that comes from the cities. Even the fish are dying. Earlier, we used to get loans easily, when we asked our employers, but now, they refuse to lend us any because they know, we don't make enough money. We have no money, which is also one of the reasons, our kids are unable to receive a good education. There is no way we can help them."
The lives of fishermen are affected as they are dependent on fish farming.
Many fishermen and locals have lost their livelihood or they are barely able to make ends meet due to the lack of resources available now.
Wular lake was home to varieties of fish and migratory birds, but with the increase in pollution, the fish have disappeared, affecting the farmers.
Abdul Samad Dar, a fisherman for 45 years has noticed a difference in Wular's depth.
The government of Jammu and Kashmir did take a few steps to save or clean Wular, but they were just for a particular place, usually a tourist areas. But if we look at the larger picture, Wular is not the same.
The government needs to take strict action, so that, the people who are dependent on the lake can continue to work and not lose their livelihood.
The Quint tried reaching out to Wular Conservation and Management Authority, their response is awaited.
