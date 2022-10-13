'I'm Private Guard at CSIR-NML, Our Salaries, PFs, ESIs Are Not Paid Regularly'

I work as a private security guard at CSIR NML (Council Of Scientific And Industrial Research, National Metallurgical Laboratory), in Jamshedpur, for the last two years. Working here hasn't been very smooth for us. In these two years, three agencies have been replaced that provide the service of security guards.

Whichever agency is hired by CSIR-NML, takes Rs 15,000-20,000 from us, the details of which are not provided to us neither we are given any facility in return for the money paid.

In April 2022, the rate at which we were paid was revised to Rs 770 per day, plus bonus, minus deductions. Ideally, for 26 working days, we should be getting Rs 19,135. But in reality, our salary comes, with a deduction of Rs 500-600 and no salary slip is provided to us.