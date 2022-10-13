'I'm Private Guard at CSIR-NML, Our Salaries, PFs, ESIs Are Not Paid Regularly'

Security guards working at CSIR-NML, in Jamshedpur, say that they are not being paid properly.
I work as a private security guard at CSIR NML (Council Of Scientific And Industrial Research, National Metallurgical Laboratory), in Jamshedpur, for the last two years. Working here hasn't been very smooth for us. In these two years, three agencies have been replaced that provide the service of security guards.
Whichever agency is hired by CSIR-NML, takes Rs 15,000-20,000 from us, the details of which are not provided to us neither we are given any facility in return for the money paid.
In April 2022, the rate at which we were paid was revised to Rs 770 per day, plus bonus, minus deductions. Ideally, for 26 working days, we should be getting Rs 19,135. But in reality, our salary comes, with a deduction of Rs 500-600 and no salary slip is provided to us.
We are not paid as per the current pay scale rate. The required amount of money that should be deposited in PF account is not paid regularly. Our PFs (Provident Funds) for the month of June, July, and August of 2021 and February, March, April, May and June of 2022, have not been deposited.
ESI (Employees' State Insurance Scheme) payments are not carried out properly and because of this many of us are not able to avail of any medical facilities.
Due to irregular payments, we are also facing problem in paying school fees of our children.
In the last two years, one of the main reasons behind the changing of three agencies is that they are neither able to pay us on time, nor they are able to deposit our PFs and ESIs. When we don't receive our salaries for two months, and when we complain to the higher authorities at CSIR-NML that's when they change the agency.
Agencies change but the problems remain the same. The current agency is also behaving in the same manner. It is unable to pay us on time and it's not paying us as per the latest pay rates.
We have raised this issue several times with the CSIR-NML management but they could not help us in any way. We have also given written complaints to several government departments, but we haven't received any answers.
We are mentally tortured, if we try to raise our issues and we are then treated in a manner that we are forced to quit our jobs. It isn't that we are demanding anything unfair. It would be great if we can get our proper due. We don't want any dispute.
The Quint reached out to both, CSIR-NML and Raider Security Services for their response on the issues raised. Jitendra Kumar, field officer of the security agency, responded to the issues raised.
On being asked why the security guards are not being paid at the current wages, Kumar said, "From this month, we are going to pay as per the latest revised rate because its (CSIR-NML) notification came only last month. We will give the airer (from April), as per the increased rate of pay, and will provide an explanation bill."
Regarding the irregularities in PFs and ESI, Kumar said, it's been only 3-4 months that they have been provided services, during which they are promptly depositing PFs and ESIs. Though during the times of previous agencies, the statement of EPFO shows 8 months of PFs have not been deposited.
Kumar agreed that there have been delays in the payment of salaries. He has promised to rectify the issue from now on.
In a response to the queries, CSIR-NML Administrated Officer, Subhajit Banerjee, wrote, " The revised higher rates of wages, as applicable, are also reimbursed to the agency on receipt of such orders by the Government and documentary evidence of such payment to the contract security personnel.
"However, it may be noted that such orders are often made effective retrospectively and hence arrears of such payment are also reimbursed to the agency accordingly. The present contract of security services has been engaged through the GeM portal," he further writes in the mail.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
