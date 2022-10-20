'Are You Okay,? First Thing, I Ask My Family Living In Iran, While I'm in India'

Worried for my family in Iran.
I am an Iranian, studying and living in New Delhi. While my country is witnessing waves of protests, it is extremely difficult to live away from my family, in Iran’s capital Tehran, and not think about their wellbeing.
The visuals we are getting to watch on social media, it's very disturbing and God forbid, nothing should happen to them. I'm constantly praying for them.
Whenever I speak to them, my first question to them is, 'Are you okay?' And when they say, 'They are fine,' that's when I feel relieved.
It isn't easy to speak to them on call. All social media networks in the country are either blocked or restricted by the Iranian government. Internet, too, is very patchy. Many a time, for several hours of the day, the internet connection is unavailable.
On 12 October, after failing to connect with my friend for an entire day. I finally, received a call from her via Instagram. She was using VPN to connect the call and she told that the internet was unavailable because of the protest, and all the shops were closed in Sanandaj province.
On the call, she told me,
She recently graduated from a university and had planned to get a job. But in this situation, there are hardly any new jobs available.
I wish, I could speak to her for a longer time, but she was worried that the call might be tapped, so we had to end the conversation quickly.
People think that this protest is mainly about Hijab, but it's not the case. Actually, it is a part of our protest. We have many problems. The biggest problem is – our economy. Iran is facing sanctions and now it's time to change that.
We need to solve this problem through friendly talks, but unfortunately, the government never tries to speak to the people to solve the problem. The government always blames foreign countries, every time there is a protest in Iran.
Dear government of Iran, I am unable to control my emotions, I want to say that these people deserve more. Please help them. Killing them, putting limitations on them, and ignoring them is not good.
