'Are You Okay,? First Thing, I Ask My Family Living In Iran, While I'm in India'

I am an Iranian, studying and living in New Delhi. While my country is witnessing waves of protests, it is extremely difficult to live away from my family, in Iran’s capital Tehran, and not think about their wellbeing.

The visuals we are getting to watch on social media, it's very disturbing and God forbid, nothing should happen to them. I'm constantly praying for them.

Whenever I speak to them, my first question to them is, 'Are you okay?' And when they say, 'They are fine,' that's when I feel relieved.