My Report Impact: 'I Received My Stipend Days After Report Was Published'

Shreya Mittal got the stipend after her story was published by The Quint's My Report on 3 June 2022.
The last couple of weeks have been really great for me because I got a resolution of the problem I have been facing since 2019.
My name is Shreya Mittal and I have done PhD from the Department of Physics and Astrophysics at Delhi's Sri Venkateshwara College. I was supposed to get two years of fellowship stipend from the Council Of Scientific And Industrial Research (CSIR) but due to a human error, I just got 1 year and 5 months' worth of stipend, and 7 months' worth of stipend, that is around Rs 3 lakh, was deducted.
I didn't expect the issue to be resolved so soon. After they published the report, I received a mail from CSIR within a day or two revoking my termination. It was written in the mail that I would get my seven months of fellowship stipend. After that, in two to three weeks, the amount due was credited to my bank account.
Letter to Shreya Mittal issued by CSIR.
I would like to thank the whole team of The Quint who supported me and worked for this cause. It is because of you all that we researchers have the strength to raise our voices.
