'After Retiring From Armed Forces in 4 Years, What Will I Do? Work as a Guard?'

I am a defence aspirant and my army written exam was due, but that has now been cancelled. I was recruited via the March 2021 process. My pre-medical test was conducted in August, after which the written examination got delayed through no fault of my own. And now, they have been cancelled after the introduction of the new recruitment scheme, Agnipath.

I had cleared all my exams for the air force and all that remained was the joining. But now, that too has been cancelled.

If any new scheme is introduced, there is always a transition phase, so that old schemes can slowly be phased out and the new ones can replace them smoothly. It isn't fair to roll out a new scheme overnight.