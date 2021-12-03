Army Common Exam Cancelled Again; I'm Worried I'll Cross Maximum Age Limit
The delay has also added to the financial problems as they're not being able to afford coaching for the same.
The Indian Army cancelled the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) that was supposed to be held on 28 November 2021.
The delay has caused a lot of uncertainty amongst army aspirants like me.
I am a candidate for an army recruitment rally that was held in April 2021. My Common Entrance Exam is yet to be conducted, which is getting delayed. We were given a date of 26 September 2021, then 31 October 2021 and then again, 28 November 2021.
On all the three dates, exams were cancelled by the Indian Army, as informed on its official website, due to COVID-19. I gave my medical examination in August, but for aspirants who appeared for their medical examination in January and February, their written exams have yet not been conducted.
Why the delay?
The wait has caused aspirants mental distress and no final date has been announced yet by the authorities.
All the other exams are being conducted, such as the NDA (National Defence Academy) CDS (Combined Defence Services), but for us, who are fewer in number, exams are not being held. The reason given is COVID-19. If it is because of COVID-19, then all the other exams should have been cancelled. Why just ours?
Many aspirants are worried about crossing the maximum age limit if the exams are not held on time.
I am going to be over-age (as per the Indian Army's age limit) and there are many aspirants like me who are on the brink of crossing the army's qualifying age limit. The army doesn't provide age relaxation. Since we are at the last stage of qualifying, all we need is a recruitment exam: its result will come, and we will be recruited.
The delay has also added to the financial problems as they are not being able to afford coaching for the same.
This isn't happening. If it's not happening soon, please tell us an exact date because we are spending a lot of money on coaching. We don't have that much money. Please tell us an exact date, be it January or February, so that we can prepare accordingly.
(The Quint reached out to The Indian Army but there has been no response. As soon as they reply, the story will be updated.)
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
