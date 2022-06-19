Agnipath Protest: 'I Met People Stranded at New Delhi Station'

New Delhi's railway station.
(Image courtesy: Shikhar Baranwal
Hundreds of passengers were left stranded at New Delhi Railway Station as several trains were cancelled amid protests against the Agnipath scheme.
All over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Harayana and in more than 13 states, around 650 trains have been cancelled.
I visited the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, 18 June and met some of the commuters at the station.
As there are limited trains available, commuters now have to go for more expensive train tickets.
Passengers at the station have been waiting to go back home and are requesting the authorities to take an action.
A passenger travelling from Himachal Pradesh said, "I booked my tickets online. I have to reach Kolkata on time because of my work. How will I reach there? They have cancelled our tickets. What are we supposed to do now? The authorities should at least try to come up with a solution."
