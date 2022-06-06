'Kashmiri Content Creators Like Us Struggle Due to Curbs on Creative Freedom'

For decades, Kashmir has been in the eye of the storm. Be it the separatist movement, Kashmiri Pandits' exodus, militancy, or abrogation of Article 370 – the Valley has seen it all in the last three decades.

The chaos in the Valley has disrupted the lives and livelihood of lakhs of Kashmiris, and content creators are one such group of professionals facing the heat of the turbulence.

We, as freelance journalists, thought of speaking to our colleagues and fellow content creators to understand the challenges we are facing in the present times.

Imad Clicks, a film-maker from Kashmir, said,