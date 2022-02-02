We Lost Our Son at a Paragliding Site, Let's Make Adventure Places Safer

12 year old Advik Tripathi lost his life at a paragliding site in Himachal Pradesh.
The last conversation that I remember having with Advik was him saying, "Papa, it's been a great holiday so far, I just loved it. I played so much in snow, I ate snow, I did zip lining across the river Beas and now we're going paragliding." He had thanked me and he was super happy.
These were our 12-year-old son, Advik's, last words to me, minutes before he lost his life in an accident at a paragliding site in Himachal Pradesh on 22 December 2021.
We went to Himachal Pradesh on 17 December, and on 22 December, we decided to go to Bir Billing for paragliding. Immediately, a few people came and said they'd be taking us paragliding. My wife, my son, one of my friends, and I – the four of us decided to go for paragliding. We got to know that the paragliding site was 12-15 km away. They said they would need to take all of us in a jeep.
We were in the jeep and there was a blind turn, and suddenly, two people in a scooter came and they hit our jeep. To save the people on the scooter, the driver suddenly applied brakes and the jeep fell into a gorge that was around 15-20 feet deep. We all tumbled. I don't know how many times it was, but when I got up and reached for my son, he blinked at me. And in that minute, I knew he was no longer with us.
When the accident occurred, and I got up, there was nobody. The driver, the pilots, everybody ran away. I was feeling very helpless as nobody was there in the middle of that jungle to help us.
We have started a petition that ensures safe adventure tourism in India. We have also written to the tourism secretary of Himachal Pradesh for the same.
It's so unfortunate that it takes a life for something to be initiated, but if something happens and it helps in preventing such incidents in the future, we will think of it as our tribute to him. Something he will always be remembered for, the change he brought about.
Let's not have any more Adviks lose their lives this way.
The Quint reached out to the tourism secretary of Himachal Pradesh but there has been no response. As soon as we receive a response, the story would be updated.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
