World Leprosy Day: 'Not Just Disease, We Have To Fight Stigma Too'

In India, we celebrate World Leprosy Day on 30 January every year to raise awareness of the disease and call for an end to leprosy-related stigma and discrimination.

India is home to the world's largest leprosy patients in the world. On an average, 57 people per 10 lakh population in India are diagnosed with the disease.

One such cluster of people lives at the Lok Matha Kusht Ashram colony in Delhi’s West Patel Nagar. There are 52 families living in the colony, and at least one member in each family suffers from leprosy. These people have been living here for the last 50-60 years and all of them are from the state of Telangana.