I Understand Why Students are Protesting, I Gave RRB-NTPC Exam and Didn't Clear

RRB NTPC: Students are not happy with the result declared by Railway Board.
Illustration by: Deeksha Malhotra
For the last couple of weeks, students have been protesting against the results declared by the Railway Recruitment Board, on 15 January 2021, for it’s Non Technical Popular Categories (RRB-NTPC).
I am one of the aspirants for the exam, the notification of which came in 2019. In the notification, the railway was supposed to fill around 35,000 vacant seats through two stages of Computer Based Tests (CBT).
There were some vacant posts for which the eligibility was class 12th pass and for others, the eligibility was a graduation degree. One would assume since the posts require different eligibility criterias, different exams would be taken.
But RRB took just one exam for both these categories because of which a class 12th pass student had to compete with a graduate degree holder. This irresponsible act of the railway board pushed lakhs of class 12 pass students out in CBT Stage 1.
I am a graduate, and I had filled in all the categories of vacant posts. Railway had also informed in the notification that it will declare results 20 times the vacant seats which should have been around 7 lakh candidates. But it isn’t the case. Only around 3.5 lakh candidates have been selected for CBT stage 2.
The railway hasn’t declared exactly how many candidates per seat has be selected in CBT state 1 for stage 2 because one candidate has been selected in various categories. This has shown doors to over 3.5 lakh candidates like me.
Imagine the level of insensitivity shown by the Railway Board towards us. I had to wait for three years just to get the result for stage 1 exam. For me, after waiting for three years, I got to know that I have not been selected.
As a student, I understand what I am going through and that is why my fellow candidates are protesting on the streets of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
Though now RRB has formed a committee to review the results but just think about the numbers of years RRB has taken away from us just to conduct an exam.
