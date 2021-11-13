'Lack of Touch in Online Mode Derails Education of Visually Impaired Students'

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the framework of education. Students are still finding it difficult to adapt to the changes, especially the visually impaired students. Touch plays a major role in their education. However, amid the pandemic, how can one teach through touch? As a result, these students are facing a lot of difficulties in pursuing their education in the online mode.

We visited Ramakrishna Mission Blind Boys Academy in Kolkata to understand the problems being faced by the students there.