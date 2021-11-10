Pandemic Struck Fishing Rod Makers in Bengal's Birbhum Struggle To Earn a Living

Located within Rajnagar block of Birbhum District in West Bengal is a neighbourhood consisting of 48 households engaged in the craft of making fishing rods called chhip (in Bengali), which gives it its name: chhip para.

We surveyed about 10 households in the locality. Men of these households take up this generational occupation, an obscure art of making fishing rods out of bamboo.

We conducted qualitative interviews in July this year to understand the artisans’ working conditions, provision of state support, and impact of the pandemic.