World Wetlands Day 2023 Date, Theme, History, Significance & Why To Celebrate?

World Wetlands Day 2023: Know the date, history, and significance.
(Photo: iStock)
World Wetlands Day is celebrated annually on 2 February. The day is observed to create awareness among people about the importance of wetlands and different ways to restore their rapid loss and degradation.
Wetlands play an important and significant role in maintaining the ecological balance. Approximately, 40 percent of all plant and animal species live, breed, and flourish in wetlands. Destruction of wetlands can have a disastrous impact on the ecosystem. Wetlands serve as natural habitats for millions of flora and fauna species.
Wetlands have countless advantages, which make them the precious biodiversity hotspots. They are the natural carbon stores, support agriculture & fishing activities, protect shores, and act as water sources.
Unfortunately, wetlands are being degraded, destroyed, and damaged at an alarming rate. According to environmentalists, we are losing the wetlands three times faster than forests and till date approximately 90 percent of the world’s wetlands have been damaged. Therefore, the need of the hour is to take all possible measures to protect the wetlands and maintain ecological balance.
The theme of World Wetlands Day 2023 is "It’s Time for Wetlands Restoration,” emphasizing the need to prioritize wetland restoration.
On 2 February 1971, Convention on Wetlands was accepted as an International Treaty in Ramsar, Iran. On 30 August 2021, UN General Assembly adopted resolution 75/317 for World Wetlands Day.
The World Wetlands Day started in 1997 when the Secretariat of the Convention on Wetlands started educating general public about the significance of protecting the wetlands. Posters, factsheets, documents, and other outreach materials were distributed among people about the conservation of Wetlands.
The significance of celebrating the World Wetlands Day is to educate, and aware general public about the restoration of vital ecosystems like wetlands on global level.
The World Wetlands Day will be celebrated today on 2 February 2023. Event, educational seminars, workshops, and conferences will be held globally to ensure wetland restoration measures will be taken in future to preserve these vital ecosystems.
