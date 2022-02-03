Watch | Birds in Delhi Ponds Remind Us Why We Should Not Ignore Urban Wetlands

Water birds and terrestrial birds cross international borders to arrive in the Indian subcontinent during winters. For some birds on this flight path, Delhi’s ponds are pit stops and refuelling stations in their long journey. For others, the ponds are the destination.

During the study, Rawal’s favourite moment was recording migratory ducks such as northern shovelers and waders such as bar-tailed godwits at an unnamed pond near an industrial estate in west Delhi. They would have flown along the Central Asian Flyway (CAF), one of the nine global bird migratory routes.

India plays a vital role in the CAF, which spans a large area of Eurasia between the Arctic and Indian Oceans. It provides critical stopover sites, mainly wetlands, to over 90 percent of the bird species known to use this migratory route. Furthermore, a vast majority of migratory waterbirds that arrive in India use urban and other human-dominated landscapes beyond national parks and sanctuaries. Their annual journey is increasingly being hindered by disappearing and degrading habitats.

According to Sundar, nearly 30-40 percent of the birds observed during their study were migratory.