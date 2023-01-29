World Leprosy Eradication Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, and Importance

World Leprosy Eradication Day 2023 theme is "Act Now. End Leprosy."
(Photo: iStock)
World Leprosy Day (WLD) or World Leprosy Eradication Day is a global healthcare event that is observed to raise awareness of leprosy. The day is observed on the last Sunday of every January. However, in India, it is celebrated on 30 January. World Leprosy Day 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, 29 January, across the world. In India, the leprosy awareness event is called "Anti-Leprosy Day" and it will be celebrated on Monday, 30 January, by the people of the country.
World Leprosy Eradication Day 2023 will be celebrated on 30 January, on the occasion of Martyr's Day (Shaheed Diwas). Mahatma Gandhi was deeply committed to the cause of Leprosy, also known as Hansen's disease. Hence, this day is observed on his death anniversary in India. Everyone should educate themselves and others about leprosy, the disease that affects many.
The goal of World Leprosy Eradication Day is not only to aware people of the disease but also to focus on individuals affected by it. Everyone should note that World Leprosy Day 2023 theme is "Act Now. End Leprosy."
The intention of this theme is to urge local and global decision-makers to remove leprosy by taking part in activities and promoting self-awareness about the diagnosis of this disease.
Everyone should know the World Leprosy Eradication Day theme for this year and think of events that focus on it. It is important to raise awareness among people who are completely unaware of the disease.
Leprosy, popularly known as Hansen's disease, is an infectious disease that is caused by Mycobacterium leprae. It affects the hands, feet, and face and attacks the neurological system of individuals.
World Leprosy Eradication Day is observed to educate people about the disease and how it affects an individual. The day also gives importance to people who are already affected by leprosy.
Raoul Follereau, a French philanthropist, introduced World Leprosy Day in 1953. His aim was to raise awareness among people about leprosy by talking about past misconceptions about the infection.
Now, people across the globe observe this day by organising events and activities.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)