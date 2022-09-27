Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Lifestyle Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Tourism Day 2022: History, Significance, and Theme for This Year

World Tourism Day 2022: History, Significance, and Theme for This Year

World Tourism Day 2022: The day will be observed on Tuesday, 27 September, across the globe.
Raajwrita Dutta
Lifestyle
Published:

Know World Tourism Day 2022 history and importance.

|

(Photo: iStock)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Know&nbsp;World Tourism Day 2022 history and importance.</p></div>

World Tourism Day 2022 will be observed on Tuesday, 27 September. This day is celebrated every year to focus on promoting tourism in various parts of the world. It was initiated by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). World Tourism Day is celebrated on 27 September every year. It is celebrated to promote tourism and understand its importance. World Tourism Day aims to make people understand the joy of exploring the world. It is an extremely important event.

World Tourism Day 2022 will be celebrated on Tuesday, 27 September, to raise awareness about the importance of tourism around the world. The day helps to make people understand the ways by which the tourism sector contributes to the growth and development of a country. Everyone must celebrate World Tourism Day and raise awareness about tourism.

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) works towards making travel easy and accessible to all.

World Tourism Day 2022: History

The World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) started the World Tourism Day in 1979. The celebrations for the same officially began in 1980. It is celebrated on 27 September every year because the date marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Statutes of UNWTO.

The Statutes were adopted in 1970 and they helped in the establishment of UNWTO in 1975. Since 1980, World Tourism Day is observed on 27 September every year.

World Tourism Day 2022: Theme

This year, we will celebrate the 42nd edition of World Tourism Day 2022 on Tuesday. The official celebration of the event is scheduled to be held in Bali, Indonesia.

The theme of World Tourism Day 2022 is 'Rethinking Tourism'. Everyone will focus on understanding the growth of the tourism sector and reviewing and redeveloping tourism after the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Tourism Day 2022: Significance

It is important to note that tourism plays a significant role in improving a nation's economy and enhancing its image. World Tourism Day is important because it helps to promote the advantages of tourism.

Participants are going to hold discussions on "The Tourism We Want" on World Tourism Day 2022.

The event is set to be led by the representatives of the tourism sector of Bali. The representatives from UNWTO states will also be invited to the event.

