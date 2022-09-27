World Tourism Day 2022: History, Significance, and Theme for This Year

Know World Tourism Day 2022 history and importance.
(Photo: iStock)
World Tourism Day 2022 will be observed on Tuesday, 27 September. This day is celebrated every year to focus on promoting tourism in various parts of the world. It was initiated by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). World Tourism Day is celebrated on 27 September every year. It is celebrated to promote tourism and understand its importance. World Tourism Day aims to make people understand the joy of exploring the world. It is an extremely important event.
World Tourism Day 2022 will be celebrated on Tuesday, 27 September, to raise awareness about the importance of tourism around the world. The day helps to make people understand the ways by which the tourism sector contributes to the growth and development of a country. Everyone must celebrate World Tourism Day and raise awareness about tourism.
The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) works towards making travel easy and accessible to all.
The World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) started the World Tourism Day in 1979. The celebrations for the same officially began in 1980. It is celebrated on 27 September every year because the date marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Statutes of UNWTO.
This year, we will celebrate the 42nd edition of World Tourism Day 2022 on Tuesday. The official celebration of the event is scheduled to be held in Bali, Indonesia.
The theme of World Tourism Day 2022 is 'Rethinking Tourism'. Everyone will focus on understanding the growth of the tourism sector and reviewing and redeveloping tourism after the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is important to note that tourism plays a significant role in improving a nation's economy and enhancing its image. World Tourism Day is important because it helps to promote the advantages of tourism.
The event is set to be led by the representatives of the tourism sector of Bali. The representatives from UNWTO states will also be invited to the event.
