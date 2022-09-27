World Tourism Day 2022: History, Significance, and Theme for This Year

World Tourism Day 2022 will be observed on Tuesday, 27 September. This day is celebrated every year to focus on promoting tourism in various parts of the world. It was initiated by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). World Tourism Day is celebrated on 27 September every year. It is celebrated to promote tourism and understand its importance. World Tourism Day aims to make people understand the joy of exploring the world. It is an extremely important event.

