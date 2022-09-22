Happy World Rose Day 2022: Best Quotes, Wishes, and Messages for Cancer Patients

Happy World Rose Day 2022: Check out the list of quotes, wishes, and messages that you can share with cancer patients.
World Rose Day is celebrated annually on 22 September to encourage and acknowledge cancer survivors all over the world. Cancer is one of the chronic diseases that is the cause of millions of deaths globally. People suffering from this debilitating disease often lose hope and courage to live. Hence, World Rose Day is observed to support and motivate all cancer patients to fight back and come out as strong survivors.
Every year, World Rose Day for Cancer Patients is recognised under a specific theme. The theme of World Rose Day 2022 has not been announced yet.
World Rose Day commemorates Melinda Rose, a 12-year-old girl who was diagnosed with Askin’s Tumour, a rare form of blood cancer in the year 1994. After her diagnosis, Melinda Rose was asked by doctors that she could survive only a week but due to her courage, will power, and desire to live, she survived almost 6 months post-cancer diagnosis. During her cancer journey, Melinda Rose wrote poems, wishes, and messages for other cancer patients as a gesture of hope. Hence World Rose Day 2022 is a symbol of hope for cancer patients. This year, World Rose Day 2022 falls on Thursday, 22 September 2022.
Let us check out some inspirational quotes, messages, and wishes that you can share with cancer patients, survivors, and their caregivers to spread the word and become a part of the noble cause.
"There is no medicine like hope, no incentive so great, and no tonic so powerful as expectation of something tomorrow." [Orison Swett Marden].
"Hope is living with courage and confidence, not fear." [Penny Boldrey, cancer survivor].
"The wish for healing has always been half of health." [Lucius Annaeus Seneca].
"Cancer is a journey, but you walk the road alone. There are many places to stop along the way and get nourishment – you just have to be willing to take it." [Emily Hollenberg, cancer survivor].
“Don’t give up. Every day is worth it.” [Hashmat Effendi, breast cancer survivor].
It’s possible not just to survive, but to thrive and to live a healthy, wonderful life again." [Erika Evans, leukemia survivor].
“Cancer doesn’t have to define you." [Nelda Blair, anal cancer survivor].
"When you have exhausted all possibilities, remember this: You haven't. Keep searching for what you're looking for. You will find it." [Thomas Edison].
"There's always hope beyond what you see." [Cora Connor, kidney cancer caregiver].
"Cancer is like a teeter-totter. Sometimes you gotta go down to go back up." [John Kennedy, colon cancer survivor].
"Enjoy every day without worrying about the next." [Diego Zamora, pancreatic cancer survivor].
World Rose Day is celebrated to instil hope, confidence, and joy in the minds of people who fight cancer. Today, let's spend some quality time with them and bring happiness into their lives. Happy World Rose Day 2022, Stay Strong and Healthy!!
If you look at the world in a way that the child looks at the world, then everything is a miracle. On this World Rose Day 2022, here's wishing all the cancer survivors a miraculous and speedy recovery.
The important thing to keep reminding yourself is you have cancer, but the cancer is still not able to have you. On Rose Day, I wish you all the strength to fight and win. Happy World Rose Day 2022, Be Brave, this shall pass too.
Smiling is the best way to let everyone know you are getting stronger than the previous day. Wish you a heartfelt World Rose Day 2022.
