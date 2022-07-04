'Exorbitantly High' Airfares Affecting Tourism: Kerala CM Vijayan to PM Modi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the issue of rising air fares in the country, saying that it was not only causing hardship to non-resident Indians (NRIs), but was also affecting revival of the tourism sector.

Besides rising air fares, another issue which Mr Vijayan drew the Prime Minister's attention to was the railways decision to abandon the Nemom Coaching Terminal project in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Chief Minister sought PM Modi's intervention for reconsidering abandoning of the project and to instead ensure that it gets early approval.

Both the issues were raised by Mr Vijayan in separate letters addressed to the Prime Minister on 2 July.