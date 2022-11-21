World Television Day 2022: History, Facts, Theme, Wishes, Messages and Texts

World Television Day 2022 wishes and messages you can share.
World Television Day is observed on 21 November, every year. World Television Day 2022 will be observed on Monday, 21 November. It is a day that recognizes the value and impact of television in our lives. We all know television plays a crucial role in society and in an individual's life. It is our daily source of entertainment and information. All the entertainment and information that we receive from television helps us to stay updated about the world.
We are getting ready to celebrate World Television Day 2022. On this important day, individuals, organizations, and governments renew their commitments to keep television media impartial. As we are gearing up to observe the day, it is important to know the history and facts. World Television Day is extremely important and should be celebrated by everyone. It helps to spread awareness.
Here are the details you should know about World Television Day. Let's know how this day came into existence and send wishes to your close ones.
The United Nations General Assembly officially announced 21 November as World Television Day, in December 1996. The day has been gaining a lot of popularity and fame worldwide, since its announcement.
World Television Day 2022 does not have an official theme. The main aim of the day is to celebrate the invention of the TV. Every organization and individual have their own way of spreading awareness about World Television Day.
Here are a few wishes about World Television Day 2022 that you can share with your friends and family:
Warm wishes on World Television Day to you. It is really a very difficult thing to imagine our lives without TV which connects us with other parts of the world.
World Television Day reminds us to acknowledge and be grateful to every person who is responsible for linking us with the world through TV. Happy World Television Day to everyone.
Television was definitely the biggest achievement in broadcasting and multimedia. Here's me wishing everyone a Happy World Television Day.
Thanks to television for bringing the whole world to us, much closer than it is in real life. Happy World Television Day to all.
